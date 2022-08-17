CTK: Falcons expect full return to Amherst standard

AMHERST, WI (WAOW) -- After last seasons shocking - in conference - playoff loss to Wittenberg-Birnamwood - the Amherst falcons are ready to take on whatever competition is in front of them this year.
The Falcons lead by Matt Glodowski, brother of 2017 state title quarterback Marcus Glodowski - are looking to rely on leadership and hard work to re-establish that dominance. The senior dominated sqaud is ready to get back to its dominate level of play.
Head coach Mark Lusic said, "Our goal always is, punch a ticket to the playoffs, chase conference and then make a run. I told the guys, the name on the jersey doesn't win games, you guys are gonna have to do it.”
Quarterback Matt Gladowski said, “We're getting places that are improving every day, and that's our goal to improve each and every day just to get better.”
"we've been excited, the kids are excited, were ready to go."
The Falcons kick off week one this Friday in a non conference matchup against Clintonville.