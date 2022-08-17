 Skip to main content
CTK: Rhinelander football proving preseason rankings right

RHINELANDER FOOTBALL 2022
By Addison Van Patten

RHINELANDER, WI (WAOW) -- The Rhinelander Hodag's are boasting multiple 8 win seasons coming into the 22-23 campaign... The Hodags lost their quarterback 1 and wide receiver 1 to graduation and have some holes to fill. The defense had a sturdy campaign last year in the trenches giving up just a tick over 10 points per game allowed with most starters returning to the gridiron.

Conner Jensen, a senior center said, "we just wanted to come back into this year and prove that even though we lost some good offensive and defensive players, we can win...we've had this dog in us since we even started playing football. It's been gathering. And now, it's finally time to play."

Even with holes on offense, the team is confident they can get further in playoffs this year after a lackluster performance against Baraboo. Rhinelander kicks off their season vs tomahawk who got shut down by the Hodags last year 32-0.

Have any story ideas? You can send them to avanpatten@waow.com 

