CTK: Sinz continuing Edgar tradition in 48th season as head coach

EDGAR, WI (WAOW) -- The more things change with Edgar football one constant remains: Head coach Jerry Sinz.

He is back on the sideline for his 48th season and the Wildcats are hoping to rebound after a level 2 exit last year.

Just six seniors return but last year's leading rusher Karter Butt is a junior. Edgar will again look to lean on playing physical with multiple returning starters along the offensive and defensive lines.

In 2020 Edgar ran the table in the regular season and that's one of their top goals this year.

Brady Stencil, senior offensive linemen said, "We're just trying to copy what that class did. They were such an athletic class, they knew exactly what to do and how to do it."

Head coach Jerry Sinz said, "Last year, we came up short, we lost to Colby. [The coaches] always remind us, 'Do you want to end up the same way you did last year?' And of course, everyone's saying no, because we don't want it to end up the same as last year."

"We have pretty much the same goals every year, obviously winning a conference title is one of them, a lot of times going undefeated in the regular season is one of them."