Exclusive: Brewers 1st round pick idolized Yelich, now gets to play with him

(WAOW) -- Since hearing his name called, the Brewers 1st round, 27th overall pick SS Eric Brown says the messages haven't ceased.

"My Instagram has been buzzing non stop, my twitter, everything has been buzzing non stop the past what 48 hours now. I've gotten so many messages from Brewers fans, they're like welcome to the brew crew!"

The organization went all in on Brown, he's an aggressive hitter and fiery glove.

In three collegiate seasons with the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers of the Sun Belt Conference, Brown slashed .306/.431/.501 with 16 home runs in 123 games. That included a .330/.460/.544 line with seven home runs in 57 games this spring.

He's a player that plays with his emotions, and he thinks that's exactly what will find him his place in Milwaukee.

"Playing that role and just being the gritty player that I've always been my entire career like I always say I'm willing to dive on concrete if the team needs me to so I feel like I can add that little spark to a team that's already moving in the right direction."

While he's never stepped foot in Wisconsin, he's all too familiar with one of its most beloved athletes.

"Christian Yelich was actually kind of one of the first guys I watched when I started getting serious about baseball," said Brown.

With a funky batting stance of his own, he found confidence thru Yelich's approach, "everybody knows how Christian Yelich has this big sink in his legs and for a long time I thought man I can't do this much movement and still hit, then I sat there and I was like man Christian Yelich does it against guys throwing 100 miles an hour."

As a native of the bayou (Bossier City, LA), he's no stranger to outdoor hobbies, and he's quite excited on the all new ball game that is the Badger state, "in Louisiana we large mouth fish, we go deer hunting and so there a couple things that I'm excited for is figuring that out, and I hear the weather gets pretty bad in the winters and I'm excited to figure that one out too."

Brown and his family are making the trip to Milwaukee Thursday to meet front office personal, officially sign contracts, and explore the city.