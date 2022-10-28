 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Five area teams including two reigning champions survive level two of the WIAA playoffs

  • 0
NEWMAN CATCH

And then there were five.

Only a handful of area teams kept their dreams of ending the season as a champion alive Friday night, check out the best plays and all the scores from level two.

Bay Port 35 Wausau West 14

River Falls 36 Marshfield 21

Rice Lake 42 Mosinee 33

Onalaska 42 Medford 12

Stratford 42 Cadott 0

Mondovi 20 Auburndale 7

Edgar 15 Spring Valley 8

Black Hawk/Warren 26 Assumption 9

Colby 28 St. Croix Falls 0

Wabeno/Laona 20 Lena/St. Thomas 8

Newman 48 Gilman 14

SECTIONAL SEMI-FINAL MATCHUPS

#4 COLBY VS #3 AQUINAS

#2 STRATFORD VS #1 GRANTSBURG

#2 EDGAR VS #1 REGIS

#1 SIREN VS #1 NEWMAN

#3 WABENO/LAONA VS #1 BELMONT

Have any story ideas? You can send them to astewart@waow.com

Tags

Recommended for you