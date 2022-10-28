Five area teams including two reigning champions survive level two of the WIAA playoffs

And then there were five.
Only a handful of area teams kept their dreams of ending the season as a champion alive Friday night, check out the best plays and all the scores from level two.
Bay Port 35 Wausau West 14
River Falls 36 Marshfield 21
Rice Lake 42 Mosinee 33
Onalaska 42 Medford 12
Stratford 42 Cadott 0
Mondovi 20 Auburndale 7
Edgar 15 Spring Valley 8
Black Hawk/Warren 26 Assumption 9
Colby 28 St. Croix Falls 0
Wabeno/Laona 20 Lena/St. Thomas 8
Newman 48 Gilman 14
SECTIONAL SEMI-FINAL MATCHUPS
#4 COLBY VS #3 AQUINAS
#2 STRATFORD VS #1 GRANTSBURG
#2 EDGAR VS #1 REGIS
#1 SIREN VS #1 NEWMAN
#3 WABENO/LAONA VS #1 BELMONT