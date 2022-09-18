Game Updates: Bears At Packers In Primetime

GREEN BAY (WAOW) -- In the 205th all time match up, the Packers welcomed [unlikely] the Chicago Bears to Lambeau Field for their 17th consecutive Primetime match up.
Green Bay, despite coming off a stale week one loss to another division rival, the Minnesota Vikings, had a 89.1% win probability entering kickoff.
On the other side, Chicago; still riding the high of their week one upset of the San Francisco 49'er's will attempt to do it again in the Badgers state.
Green Bay playing without David Bakhtiari, who was ruled out before game time Sunday, but gaining back Allen Lazard, returning from an ankle injury.
Seven minutes into the 1st quarter Mason Crosby completes a 40-yard field goal, to finish off a 13 play, 53 yard drive. GB leads 3-0. On that drive however, Rodgers suffered his first sack of the game, fighting his was down on the 20-yard line.
Four minutes later, the Bears respond. Fields showing off his legs, rushes for 3 yards to the end zone. Followed by a complete extra point, the Bears take the lead 7-3.
Green Bay will enter the 2nd quarter down by 4, but it wont last long. Six plays, 60 yards later, Rodgers completes a toss to Aaron Jones. Jones will take it 15 yards, fighting through some mixed coverage to find himself of two feet in the end zone. Packers regain lead 10-7.
Before the half, Preston Smith will gain his first sack of the night on Fields. The team had 12 combined tackles through the first half.
Just before the half, Rodgers completes a pass to Jones who takes it 8 yards for their 2nd touchdown on the night. There's 4 1/2 minutes left.
Picking up the pace, Rodgers will complete a 14 yard pass to Randall Cobb, to put them on the 20 yard line. Green Bay looking for another score before the break. They'll do just that.
Allen Lazard, complete from Rodgers for 5 yards, will earn his first touchdown of the night.