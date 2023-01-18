 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SIGNIFICANT SNOW ACCUMULATION EXPECTED LATE TONIGHT INTO THURSDAY
MORNING...

.Low pressure tracking from northern Missouri to the central Great
Lakes will bring a significant snow accumulation to the region late
tonight into Thursday morning. The snow will result in hazardous
travel conditions, especially for the Thursday morning commute.
Those with travel plans should closely monitor the latest forecasts
and statements on this developing winter storm.

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH
THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible, especially late tonight into Thursday
morning. The snow may mix with rain at times in east central
Wisconsin on Thursday. Total accumulations of 4 to 8 inches
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central, and
northeast Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From late tonight through Thursday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Visibilities may drop below 1/4 mile due to heavy snow.
Snowfall rates of an inch an hour possible late tonight into
Thursday morning. The hazardous conditions could impact the
Thursday morning and evening commutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

People should consider delaying travel late Wednesday night into
Thursday morning. If travel is absolutely necessary, drive with
extreme caution. Consider taking a winter storm kit along with you,
including such items as tire chains, booster cables, flashlight,
shovel, blankets and extra clothing. Also take water, a first aid
kit, and anything else that would help you survive in case you
become stranded.

Jessica Pegula, daughter of Buffalo Bills owners, shows support for Damar Hamlin in second round Australian Open win

Jessica Pegula, the daughter of the owners of the Buffalo Bills, showed her support for Damar Hamlin during her straight sets win in the second round of the Australian Open.

The world No. 3 wore Hamlin's number three on her shorts during her 6-2 7-6(5) victory over Belarus' Aliaksandra Sasnovich.

"I definitely wanted to do something," Pegula said after her win when asked about paying tribute to Hamlin.

"We were kind of figuring out what the Bills and the Sabres were doing, just as far as what was the message. I knew they would probably do something and what message were they trying to send. It ended up being kind of the '3' was the symbol."

Hamlin was hospitalized in Cincinnati when his heart suddenly stopped after a tackle during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals on January 2. The 24-year-old Bills safety was discharged after more than a week in hospital.

"I thought it would be a fun way to connect with the team and then also just show my support. I felt like it was a global event. A lot of people were asking me about it even here," said Pegula, who was in Sydney when Hamlin collapsed.

She said she watched the Bills' 34-31 Wild Card round win over the Miami Dolphins in Melbourne -- the Bills now face the Bengals in the divisional round, Buffalo's opponents on the night Hamlin collapsed.

Pegula also paid tribute to Hamlin after her 6-0 6-1 first round win over Jaqueline Cristian by writing "Go Bills #3" on the camera lens.

Pegula has had an excellent start to the new year after ending 2022 at a career high No. 3 in the world rankings.

She entered the Australian Open off the back of a superb performance at the inaugural United Cup where she led Team USA to victory. In the semifinals, she beat world No. 1 Iga Światek 6-2 6-2 who she is on track to face in the semifinals at Melbourne Park.

In her previous two appearances at the Australian Open, the 28-year-old has exited at the quarterfinal stage, but this year, she has her sights set higher. When asked about whether she could win the competition, she said: "That's the plan."

"Every tournament you want to take it one match at a time but, at the same time, you still want to have those big goals," she said. "Definitely going as far as possible these few weeks is my main priority."

Pegula will face either wildcard Olivia Gadecki or Marta Kostyuk in the third round on Friday.

