Jim Leonhard to leave Wisconsin football program

Illinois Wisconsin Football Leonhard

Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard talks with game officials during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Illinois, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Kayla Wolf)

(WAOW) -- The former Badgers coordinator, turned interim head coach announced Tuesday night via twitter, he will stay with the Wisconsin football program through their bowl game appearance, then leave the program for other opportunites. 

“After discussions with my family and Coach (Luke) Fickell, I will remain the (defensive coordinator) through the bowl game but no longer be a part of the staff after the conclusion of the 2022 season,” he wrote.

Leonhard did not give any inclination in to what his next move may be. However, many Wisconsin sports fans had shown interest in Leonhard taking up a role with the Packers following Fickell's hire. 

Leonhard was hired as the Badgers defensive coordinator in 2017, following a playing career at Wisconsin and ten years in the NFL.  

