Mlodik makes Evergreen history with XC win

ROTHSCHILD, WI (WAOW) -- After taking the conference title all three years of high school, junior Sara Mlodik felt this year was her opportunity to take it to the next level. Even she, outperformed her own expectations, taking the division 1 title this past Saturday in Wisconsin Rapids.
"I mean my goal this year was to get top 10 at state and I just blew it out of the water," Mlodik said.
Talking to her moments after crossing the finish line, reality hadn't set it. Now two days later, her accomplishment feels almost-real.
"It kind of always feels a little surreal. It always feels like there's someone to look up to so when you are ae that person its always kind of who next," Mlodik continued.
It was her in the moment attitude that took her to the top. One of her teachers Tuesday, saying she has that 'extra edge' that makes good runners great.
Mlodik explained, "I see it as three opportunities, like mile one two and three and if you stay strong mile two and give it all you've got mile three you can just do it all so strategic and it will all work out well."
Clocking an 18 minutes 6 seconds total time, it not only won her first but also placed her in the records books., as ninth fastest for girls in the 110 years or competition.
"It's one to beat the competition but it's another to beat the competition the last year so that's a pretty fun statistics that'll stick with me."
And while she'll soak in this moment a little while longer, soon enough she'll start working towards 2023.
"One will for sure to get top three and I feel like that's attainable but definitely that would be a very good goal to be the title again gives me something to push for when doing off season training and everything."
If she wins next fall, she'll be only the 19th in history to earn a two state titles in a 4-year high school career.