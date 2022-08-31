SPASH Grants Girls Their Varsity Letters, 50 Years Later

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) Before Title IX, there were still plenty of female athletes.

Sue Gast, member of Stevens Point Area High School's class of 1972 said, "we were a part of women's basketball when they're were six pairs on the court and you could only dribble three times."

Prior to the '72 law, SPASH had GAA or Girls Athletics Association. It was a club, not a school sanctioned athletic team, and it gave girls the only opportunity to play in organized sports. Once a week, they'd compete against each other, and if they were lucky they'd get the opportunity to play against another school, that's if they could gather up their own transportation and funding, of course.

Fellow class of '72 grad Linda Janke said just because they lacked opportunity, doesn't mean they couldn't compete, "in sixth grade we did pull ups and the strongest boy did 12, I did 11 and so I knew I had the potential but I was denied the opportunity".

On June 23, 1972, just after SPASH's graduation, the groundbreaking law went into effect. Now 50 years later this group is making up for what they missed.

"We missed it by one month from graduation. I though lets contact the high school and see if they're in favor of it," said Gast.

Over the weekend, at their 50th class reunion, SPASH surprised their former female athletes with their varsity letters, five decades overdue.

Janke, emotional about the surprise said, "this means more than I can even express I mean its really something my kids are very involved in sports my four boys played college football, my two daughters played softball and one won a national championship so I kind of lived vicariously thru them."

It's a piece of cloth, worth so much more. Janke continued, "my kids have lots of awards but this is mine".

SPASH, is the first school to make a retroactive decision of this kind, "its just so emotional for a lot of different people".

The school is hoping their gesture will encourage others to follow suit.