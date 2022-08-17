SPASH's Pechinski aiming for 2nd state title season

STEVENS POINT, WI (WAOW) -- Come Thursday, one of the areas most talented golfers will take one of her first last drives as a Panther.
SPASH's Riley Pechinski, made a name for herself, taking top ten at state as a sophomore. Then last year she won it all. Claiming the title as the only girl to finish under par.
"You know honestly just making it to state that was my first goal, but winning it was above expectations and i did not imagine winning it honestly but i just played my game, stayed patient and controlled the controllables and got it done," said Pechinski.
Now she's been working hard all summer and is full steam ahead at another state title for her senior season.
"So you know its a confidence booster plus all the summer tournaments and so now i'm just gonna hopefully play good over this high school season and make the most out of it."