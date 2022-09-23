SPORTS EXPRESS: Week 6

(WAOW) -- Week six of WIAA football is starting to solidify the playoff picture. With conference play in full swing, tough battles were played by bitter rivals Friday night.
Wisconsin Rapids faced D.C. Everest to see who will get the chace to take on the undefeated Marshfield who blew out Appleton West. While Rhinelander and Mosinee, what a year ago would have been neck and neck, was decided quickly.
Pittsville faced state-title defending Colby, who's hoping to increase the #5 ranking.
SCORES:
STRATFORD 14 WITTENBERG-BIRNAMWOOD 6
APPLETON WEST 20 MARSHFIELD 53
MEDFORD 62 HAYWARD 12
HURLEY 38 RIB LAKE 8
ATHENS 74
ALMA CENTER LINCOLN 36
PITTSVILLE 6 COLBY 21
EDGAR 40 ABBOTSFORD 7
MOSINEE 52 RHINELANDER 8
ANTIGO 0 LAKELAND 20
CRIVITZ 44 TOMAHAWK 13
NEKOOSA 36 SPENCER COLUMBUS CATHOLIC 0
WAUSAU WEST 27 SPASH 17
WISCONSIN RAPIDS 28 DC EVERST 21