SPORTS EXPRESS: Week 6

  • Updated
Sports Express Week 6

Wisconsin Rapids v. D.C. Everest 

Sports Express Week Six Part 1. Appleton West vs Marshfield and Stratford vs Wittenberg-Birnamwood

(WAOW) -- Week six of WIAA football is starting to solidify the playoff picture. With conference play in full swing, tough battles were played by bitter rivals Friday night. 

Sports Express Week 6 Part 2. Pittsville v. Colby, Auburndale v. Marathon, Edgar v. Abbotsford, Mosinee v. Rhinelander, and Antigo v. Lakeland Union

Wisconsin Rapids faced D.C. Everest to see who will get the chace to take on the undefeated Marshfield who blew out Appleton West. While Rhinelander and Mosinee, what a year ago would have been neck and neck, was decided quickly. 

Pittsville faced state-title defending Colby, who's hoping to increase the #5 ranking. 

SCORES:

STRATFORD 14 WITTENBERG-BIRNAMWOOD 6

APPLETON WEST 20 MARSHFIELD 53

MEDFORD 62 HAYWARD 12

HURLEY 38 RIB LAKE 8

ATHENS 74

ALMA CENTER LINCOLN 36

PITTSVILLE 6 COLBY 21

EDGAR 40 ABBOTSFORD 7

MOSINEE 52 RHINELANDER 8

ANTIGO 0 LAKELAND 20

CRIVITZ 44 TOMAHAWK 13

NEKOOSA 36 SPENCER COLUMBUS CATHOLIC 0

WAUSAU WEST 27 SPASH 17

WISCONSIN RAPIDS 28 DC EVERST 21

Have any story ideas? You can send them to avanpatten@waow.com 

