With only 2 members, Lakeland swim is embodying 'quality over quantity' in 2022

(WAOW) -- There's an unusual amount of open lanes this year at Lakeland.
Head coach Kristie Johns said, "I definitely wasn't expecting that, I was expecting smaller teams but not this small."
The girls swim team typically has a roster in the upper teens. This year is down to just two. A freshman, and sophomore.
Sophomore Saylor Timmerman said, "it's kind of weird not having some seniority, leadership guiding though these meets and stuff but I feel like we've adapted pretty well and we've learned how to make it through."
Along with the team, their first year coach is taking the unique challenge in strides. Johns, a California native, and Pepperdine University swim alum, was excited to continue her coaching career in Minocqua.
Johns said, "we really focus on their personal goals. They're going to go to state, they're gonna do amazing I really believe in them. They have a great foundation they work really hard in practice and we try to have as much fun as we can."
What the duo lacks in numbers, they're making up for in talent. Last week in a meet with Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln, both girls placed top three in all three of their events.
Freshman swimmer Olivia Mickel said, "we've gone to other meets recently with bigger teams and they're really fast swimmers and were just trying to focus on ourselves and try to get those time drops and were really focusing on trying to break some of the records this year."
These two, are only focused on staying in their lane. Timmerman, who's two older sisters elected to focus on other sports this year, decided to stick with swim. A sport she's loved since she was young.
"It doesn't matter what other people do, it's challenge by choice so however hard I push myself that's always the result of how I do and it honestly makes me a better athlete for other sports and I just like the challenge."
Mickel and Timmerman said their main goals for the rest of season are improving times to qualify for conference, sectionals and hopefully state.
The two also say that there's young talent on the club team they expect to join them on the high school roster next season. Until then, they're just fine being two.