...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR ALL OF WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until noon
Thursday, June 29th. This advisory affects the full state of
Wisconsin.

Smoke originating from Canadian wildfires will continue to affect
Wisconsin, impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface. We
expect this situation to remain highly dynamic over the coming
days and will adjust messaging as needed.

At this time, we anticipate the eastern half of the state to see
the heaviest surface smoke through this episode, with noon Tuesday
through noon Wednesday currently appearing to be the period of
heaviest impact. The AQI will likely range from the UNHEALTHY to
VERY UNHEALTHY categories, but we cannot rule out the possibility
of the AQI reaching the HAZARDOUS category. People with heart or
lung disease, older adults, and children should avoid prolonged or
heavy exertion and consider avoiding all physical outdoor
activities; everyone else should reduce prolonged or heavy
exertion and consider avoiding prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Barbie's DreamHouse available to rent on Airbnb ahead of movie's release

Barbie’s DreamHouse available to rent on Airbnb ahead of movie’s release

The house looks over the beach in Malibu, California.

 From Mattel/Airbnb

(CNN) — Pack your bags Barbie fans, this summer’s holiday destination is clear: The Malibu DreamHouse.

The pink pad will be available to rent in California this summer, but the house has been given a twist by Barbie’s beau Ken.

The “life-size toy pink mansion” sits above the beach and boasts “panoramic views,” according to an AirBnb listing purportedly written by Ken.

“Welcome to my Kendom! While Barbie is away, she has handed over the keys to her Malibu DreamHouse this summer and my room could be yours for the night,” reads the listing.

“I’ve added a few touches to bring some much-needed Kenergy to the newly renovated and iconic Malibu DreamHouse,” it adds.

The house is fitted out with cowboy gear, an outdoor disco dance floor, an infinity pool and a wardrobe full of clothes.

Guests can book from 10 a.m. PT (1 p.m ET) on July 17, with two one-night stays for up to two guests available on July 21 and July 22.

Those selected will also be able to take home Ken-style yellow and pink Impala skates and surfboard, the listing adds.

The DreamHouse is part of promotional efforts for the new “Barbie” movie from Warner Bros. which is set for release on July 21. Warner Bros., like CNN, is a unit of Warner Bros. Discovery.

“In celebration of BARBIE hitting theaters on July 21, and to honor girls’ empowerment, Airbnb will make a one-time donation to Save the Children,” the listing states.

In the Greta Gerwig-directed film, Barbie and Ken, played by Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling respectively, leave Barbie Land to explore the “real world.”

Creating the perfect backdrop for the upcoming movie required so much pink paint that it led to a global shortage, according to its production designer.

“The world ran out of pink,” said Sarah Greenwood in a recent interview with Architectural Digest.

