Substitute teacher fired after she 'encouraged students to fight each other,' Texas school district says

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Wisconsin River at Merrill affecting Marathon and Lincoln
Counties.

Wisconsin River below Wausau affecting Marathon County.

For the Wisconsin River...including Merrill, Wausau...Minor flooding
is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued this evening.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wisconsin River at Merrill.

* WHEN...Until early tomorrow afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 11.0 feet, Flooding mainly affects Merrill area parks
and agricultural land.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:10 AM CDT Monday the stage was 11.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river will fall below flood stage this
evening.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations between 1 and 6
inches, highest in the western portions of the counties. Winds
gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Marathon and Wood Counties.

* WHEN...Until 1 PM CDT this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions
will impact the morning commute. The wind combined with heavy snow
weighing down trees could bring down tree branches and result in
isolated power outages.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for
the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Substitute teacher fired after she 'encouraged students to fight each other,' Texas school district says

  • 0
Substitute teacher fired after she 'encouraged students to fight each other,' Texas school district says

A substitute teacher in north Texas was fired after she "encouraged students to fight each other during class,

 From Kimbrough Middle School

A substitute teacher in north Texas was fired after she "encouraged students to fight each other during class," the Mesquite Independent School District said.

School officials learned Thursday morning of a video showing fights the previous day in a Kimbrough Middle School class, which prompted an "immediate investigation," the district said in an emailed statement to CNN. The school is in Mesquite, less than 15 miles east of Dallas.

"Our investigation revealed that this substitute teacher encouraged students to fight each other during class, outlined rules for the students to follow and even instructed a student to monitor the classroom door while the fights took place," the statement said.

The substitute teacher, who was not identified, had been working for the district since March 6 and was fired Thursday, the district said. It also referred the incident to police to "pursue possible criminal charges," the statement said.

The substitute teacher's actions were "appalling and intolerable," the district added.

The Mesquite Police Department is investigating, a spokesperson told CNN. No arrests have been made, the spokesperson added.

Campus administrators on Thursday afternoon contacted parents of the students in the class and informed them of the situation and the school's response, according to the statement.

"As educators, our hearts are heavy knowing that an individual entrusted with the supervision and care of our students could behave in this manner, and we share the disgust that the families of students in this class must feel," the statement reads.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

