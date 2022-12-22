 Skip to main content
...VERY WINDY WITH BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW TODAY AND TONIGHT...

.Low pressure will continue to intensify over southern Ontario today
and tonight. Bands of light snow wrapping around the western flank
of the storm will affect mainly eastern Wisconsin from time to time,
and Lake-effect snow will increase in the Lake Superior snowbelt of
northern Wisconsin. But the main impact of the storm will be
widespread blowing and drifting snow cause by strong northwest
winds. The wind will drive wind chills to 15 below to 40 below zero.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Blowing and drifting snow and low wind chills. Additional
snow accumulations up to an inch or so possible. Winds gusting as
high as 45 mph. Wind chills 25 below to 40 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of central, north central, and northeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult at times, especially in
open areas. The combination of wind and cold could result in
exposed skin suffering frostbite in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If possible, consider postponing travel until conditions improve. If
you must travel during this period, drive with extreme caution.
Consider taking a winter storm kit along with you, including such
items as tire chains, booster cables, flashlight, shovel, blankets
and extra clothing. Also take water, a first aid kit, and anything
else that would help you survive in case you become stranded. Be
sure your vehicle has sufficient fuel before crossing open areas.

Adorable therapy dogs greet travelers at Portland International Airport

Adorable therapy dogs greet travelers at Portland International Airport

    PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) -- It’s a busy and sometimes stressful time of year at Portland International Airport as holiday travel picks up, but on Wednesday, some travelers had a reason to smile thanks to the help of some furry friends.

DoveLewis and their Portland Area Canine Therapy Teams (PACTT) made a stop at PDX Wednesday morning. PACTT is the only canine therapy program certified to visit the airport, and the teams are there to help ease the minds of travelers and airport staff during what can be a crazy week.

PACTT is made up of a committed handler and a career-change or retired guide dog.

The teams say that canine-assisted therapy promotes physical healing by reducing anxiety, stress, fatigue, and depression.

“It’s important. We do about 250-300 visits a month with our teams and at Christmas time we do extra special visits to the airport, to secured facilities, to a lot of different locations,” said Kathy Loter, program director for PACTT. “Here specifically, because with the weather in the forecast, we’ve got a lot of travelers who are nervous and stressed and we just bring joy. If you notice, when people walk by, whether they touch the dogs or not, you can notice that their body language and their facial expressions change.”

This is just one of many stops that PACTT will make during the holiday season. They will also visit at-risk youth facilities, county courts, transitional house, Portland police, and OHSU.

For more information about PACTT, click the link below:

dovelewis.org/community/portland-area-canine-therapy-teams

