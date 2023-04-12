Athlete of the Week: Brett Simonsen

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Wisconsin River at Merrill affecting Marathon and Lincoln
Counties.

For the Wisconsin River...including Merrill...Minor flooding is
forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued Thursday morning.

...FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE SATURDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wisconsin River at Merrill.

* WHEN...Until late Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, Several feet of water may be covering area
parks and lowland in Merrill. Floodwaters reach the base of the
river gauging station.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 11.7 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:00 PM CDT Wednesday was 11.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 12.8
feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage Friday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
12.7 feet on 04/06/1997.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Wisconsin River at Rothschild affecting Marathon County.

For the Wisconsin River...including Wausau, Rothschild...Minor
flooding is forecast.

...FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wisconsin River at Rothschild.

* WHEN...Until Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 25.0 feet, A public boat landing on the west side of
the river is covered with water.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 25.2 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:00 PM CDT Wednesday was 25.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 26.1
feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage early Friday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 25.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
26.0 feet on 10/13/1986.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Big Rib River at Rib Falls affecting Marathon County.

...FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring.

* WHERE...Big Rib River at Rib Falls.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 10.0 feet, Flooding affects are mainly lowland areas
downstream of Rib Falls toward Marathon City.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 10.0 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:00 AM CDT Wednesday was 10.1 feet.
- Forecast...No forecast is available for this location.
- Flood stage is 10.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
9.9 feet on 04/19/1996.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Wisconsin River below Wausau affecting Marathon County.

For the Wisconsin River...including Wausau, Rothschild...Minor
flooding is forecast.

...FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring.

* WHERE...Wisconsin River below Wausau.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 1169.0 feet, Up to 2 feet of water is surrounding an
apartment in the Oak Island Park area and a business in the DC
Everest Park area. Up to 2 feet of water may be surrounding homes
along the Big Rib River west of Wausau along Sherman Road.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:10 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 1168.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:10 PM CDT Wednesday was 1168.8 feet.
- Forecast...No forecast is available for this location.
- Flood stage is 1167.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
1168.8 feet on 05/19/2017.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Weather Alert

...NEAR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS EXPECTED AGAIN ON
THURSDAY...

Temperatures in the lower 80s, relative humidities of 25 to 30
percent and southwest winds gusting to around 20 mph will result
in near-critical fire weather conditions across the southern parts
of Marathon and Shawano counties again on Thursday.

Residents are urged to be careful with any activities that could
potentially lead to a wildfire. Campfires, outdoor grills,
smoking materials, chain saws, and all-terrain vehicles all have
the potential to throw a spark and ignite a wildfire. Debris
burning should not be attempted.

Athlete of the Week: Brett Simonsen

  • Updated
  • 0
Athlete of the Week: Brett Simonson

(WAOW) -  Brett Simonsen, a sophomore for the Red Raiders has been a jack of all trades so far this season

“I’ve played baseball my whole life, I’ve always loved base all,” said Simonsen.

He's started his sophomore campaign nothing short of a 5 star start.

Simonsen's utility player for Rapids, leading the Red Raiders to a undefeated 5-0 record this season, playing shortstop, pitching and hitting.

“I think what sticks out for him - two things," said Head Coach, Bob Gawlitta. "One he remains calm under any circumstance, and two he has some baseball instinct's - some things you just can't teach and he’s got it."

In his one game on the mound this year, he only gave up one run, while striking out 12 batters.

On the plate - he's had 12 at bat's, and recorded 7 hits to tally 8 RBI's 3 triples, and a homerun.

He's also stolen 5 bases.

“That felt good, the homerun. I didn’t think it was going out and everyone was out here supporting it felt good," said Simonsen. "I Just keep the ball in play."

The young stud says the expectations are high for this senior lead squad, but he's a key piece to the puzzle.

“I expect a lot, I hope we can make it far into the playoffs this year," said Simonsen. "I think we have a good shot to do that., especially with how good we’re starting.“

“It allows us as a team to follow that momentum, we have several kids that have started off pretty well, and to have Brett that hot that early, it calms the whole team down knowing we got circumstances, we have guys that can drive guys in," said Coach Gawlitta. "We do our part he does his part and hopefully we come out on top more times than not."

