Athlete of the Week: Brett Simonsen

(WAOW) - Brett Simonsen, a sophomore for the Red Raiders has been a jack of all trades so far this season
“I’ve played baseball my whole life, I’ve always loved base all,” said Simonsen.
He's started his sophomore campaign nothing short of a 5 star start.
Simonsen's utility player for Rapids, leading the Red Raiders to a undefeated 5-0 record this season, playing shortstop, pitching and hitting.
“I think what sticks out for him - two things," said Head Coach, Bob Gawlitta. "One he remains calm under any circumstance, and two he has some baseball instinct's - some things you just can't teach and he’s got it."
In his one game on the mound this year, he only gave up one run, while striking out 12 batters.
On the plate - he's had 12 at bat's, and recorded 7 hits to tally 8 RBI's 3 triples, and a homerun.
He's also stolen 5 bases.
“That felt good, the homerun. I didn’t think it was going out and everyone was out here supporting it felt good," said Simonsen. "I Just keep the ball in play."
The young stud says the expectations are high for this senior lead squad, but he's a key piece to the puzzle.
“I expect a lot, I hope we can make it far into the playoffs this year," said Simonsen. "I think we have a good shot to do that., especially with how good we’re starting.“
“It allows us as a team to follow that momentum, we have several kids that have started off pretty well, and to have Brett that hot that early, it calms the whole team down knowing we got circumstances, we have guys that can drive guys in," said Coach Gawlitta. "We do our part he does his part and hopefully we come out on top more times than not."