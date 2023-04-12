Athlete of the Week: Brett Simonson

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Wisconsin River at Rothschild affecting Marathon County.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Wisconsin River at Merrill affecting Marathon and Lincoln
Counties.

Wisconsin River below Whiting Dam affecting Portage County.

Wisconsin River below Stevens Point affecting Portage County.

Wisconsin River below Wausau affecting Marathon County.

For the Wisconsin River...including Merrill, Wausau, Rothschild,
Whiting Dam, Stevens Point, Biron Reservoir...Moderate flooding is
forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued late tonight.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wisconsin River at Merrill.

* WHEN...Until early Saturday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, Several feet of water may be covering area
parks and lowland in Merrill. Flood waters reach the base of the
river gauging station.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 10.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to remain above flood stage
thru Friday morning, then fall below flood stage by Friday
evening.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Big Rib River at Rib Falls affecting Marathon County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued late tonight.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring.

* WHERE...Big Rib River at Rib Falls.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 10.0 feet, Flooding affects are mainly lowland areas
downstream of Rib Falls toward Marathon City.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 10.0 feet.
- Forecast...No forecast is available for this location.
- Flood stage is 10.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...NEAR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS EXPECTED AGAIN ON
THURSDAY...

Temperatures in the lower 80s, relative humidities of 25 to 30
percent and southwest winds gusting to around 20 mph will result
in near-critical fire weather conditions across the southern parts
of Marathon and Shawano counties again on Thursday.

Residents are urged to be careful with any activities that could
potentially lead to a wildfire. Campfires, outdoor grills,
smoking materials, chain saws, and all-terrain vehicles all have
the potential to throw a spark and ignite a wildfire. Debris
burning should not be attempted.

Athlete of the Week: Brett Simonson

  Updated
  • 0
Athlete of the Week: Brett Simonson

(WAOW) -  Brett Simonson, a sophomore for the Red Raiders has been a jack of all trades so far this season

“I’ve played baseball my whole life, I’ve always loved base all,” said Simonson.

He's started his sophomore campaign nothing short of a 5 star start.

Simonson's utility player for Rapids, leading the Red Raiders to a undefeated 5-0 record this season, playing shortstop, pitching and hitting.

“I think what sticks out for him - two things," said Head Coach, Bob Gawlitta. "One he remains calm under any circumstance, and two he has some baseball instinct's - some things you just can't teach and he’s got it."

In his one game on the mound this year, he only gave up one run, while striking out 12 batters.

On the plate - he's had 12 at bat's, and recorded 7 hits to tally 8 RBI's 3 triples, and a homerun.

He's also stolen 5 bases.

“That felt good, the homerun. I didn’t think it was going out and everyone was out here supporting it felt good," said Simonson. "I Just keep the ball in play."

The young stud says the expectations are high for this senior lead squad, but he's a key piece to the puzzle.

“I expect a lot, I hope we can make it far into the playoffs this year," said Simonson. "I think we have a good shot to do that., especially with how good we’re starting.“

“It allows us as a team to follow that momentum, we have several kids that have started off pretty well, and to have Brett that hot that early, it calms the whole team down knowing we got circumstances, we have guys that can drive guys in," said Coach Gawlitta. "We do our part he does his part and hopefully we come out on top more times than not."

