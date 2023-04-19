Athlete of the Week: Pacelli Softball

(WAOW) - With over 19 years at the helm of the Pacelli softball program, Head Coach Ann Molski has seen plenty of talented teams, but she says this years squad has the potential to leave a significant mark.
"The sky is the limit, we're just gonna have to take it one game at a time," said Head Coach Ann Molski. "What can we focus on to make the next game better?"
So far that approach has put the Cardinals in the drivers seat of the Central Wisconsin South, with a dominant 7-0 record.
"It's so comforting to know all 1 through 9 can get a hit, can get on base," said Senior Outfielder, Laine Ilkka. "We have no weak players, and it's great because our bench is deep too, anybody can step in and play any position."
Although the word dominant might even be an understatement.
So far this season they've outscored opponents 86-14.
"Our identity is definitely us as a group, it's not me its not I. To believe in each other and to know that if I strike out or something happens that you're not proud of in the moment, that there is somebody right behind you to pick you up- and we're gonna keep rolling as team," said Hannah Trzinki, Senior Infielder.
The driving force behind the success has been from the mound.
The bullpen is currently sitting at an astounding 1.6 ERA, giving up an average of less than 2 runs a game.
That included three straight no hitters to start the year, with a 61-1 run differential in conference play.
"We got four pitchers, a junior, two sophomores, and a freshman, and right now our mix is that of a team," said Coach Molski.
However those pitchers and the Cardinals high flying offense will be put to the test Friday, as they will clash with Almond-Bancroft for the top spot in the CWC-South.
"This is gonna be a big game for us to continue our momentum, we wanna continue to check off the boxes," said Coach Molski. "And being undefeated in conference.. that's a big check on our box."