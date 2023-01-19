Chancellor Gibson Gives State of the University Address

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- A new semester is underway at UW Stevens Point, and Chancellor Thomas Gibson says the future is looking bright. His address was one of hope, as he highlighted the high points and laid out a path for what the next year will look like in his State of the University Address.
During his speech, Gibson touted the progress of the school's five year plan, saying the school is building up its funding reserves in case of a drop in enrollment. He also listed some of the past year's accomplishments, such as continuing steady growth of enrollment right here in Central Wisconsin.
Gibson said, "We have maintained a 23% increase in first year student enrollment over the past three years, this was accomplished despite a statewide decline in the traditional age student population."
Gibson also said applications are up 13% and confirmations up even more than that, crediting the university's current students for the surge of interest. Gibson said, "You are part of something special at UW Stevens Point. What you do matters. This purpose driven education is life changing work, and we cannot do it without each of you."
There was no shortage of shout-outs in the address, but Gibson said there is still work to be done and he's confident they can do it.