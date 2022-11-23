Mass shootings in the US: 2022 could be the second-highest year

Weather Alert

...PATCHY DENSE FOG AND ICY ROADS WILL RESULT IN LOCALLY HAZARDOUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS THIS MORNING... Areas of fog will be found across parts of central and north central Wisconsin this morning. The fog will be dense in spots, with visibilities of 1/4 mile or less. Temperatures remain near freezing in a few spots, so patchy black ice may still be encountered on untreated roads. The foggy and icy conditions should improve by 1030 am. Holiday travelers should be alert for icy roads, and poor or rapidly changing visibilities. Allow extra time to reach your destination and leave extra space in between vehicles.