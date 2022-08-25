2022 Jefferson Award Honoree: Maggie Cronin

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- A Mosinee woman is recognized for volunteering her time to help others.
Maggie Cronin has long been involved in the Marathon County Literacy Council.
Most recently, she has taken on the Joseph Project-Wausau, a faith-based jobs initiative aimed at connecting people with jobs.
"It's about bringing people from poverty to prosperity--giving them a second chance," Cronin said.
The nonprofit provides a week-long training program.
"They learn time management skills, communication, how to build a resume and interview with prospective employers," Cronin explained.
It is hoped that once they graduate from the program they will have a job offer waiting--like Mandi Spiegelberg.
"Everybody needs a little help at some point in their lives," Spiegelberg said.
She initially worked at a manufacturing plant and is now employed at the Neighbors' Place in Wausau.
And she volunteers with the the Joseph Project sharing her story.
"I want to be able to give back to people who gave me that second chance," Spiegelberg said.
A chance worth taking.
"To see the success of our students is heartwarming and our companies looking for people to work also benefit," Cronin said.
*****Editors Note: The next session for the Joseph Project begins September 22. You may contact Project Coordinator Pastor Yauo Yang at the Cross Church in Schofield for more information: josephprojectwausau@gmail.com or call 715-572-4549.