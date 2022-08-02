Law enforcement conducting training at Adams-Friendship area schools this week

(WAOW)-- Law enforcement agencies in Adams County are taking part in a join training exercise this week at Adams-Friendship area schools.
On Tuesday and Thursday this week, the training will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
"This notification is being done to alert residents in the area of this training event. This multi-jurisdictional training is being done to improve the response, reaction, and readiness of the agencies and personnel involved should an actual event occur," the sheriff's office said.
They added that the training is a way to improve their techniques and enhance their communication to they can provide the best services possible to the community.