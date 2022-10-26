Taylor County appoints new veterans service officer following months of turmoil

MEDFORD/TAYLOR COUNTY, (WAOW) -- Taylor County appointed a new Veteran's Service Officer Wednesday morning following months of turmoil.
This comes after the first female to hold that position resigned back in August, citing discrimination and harassment by committee members.
Daniel Judnic of Greenwood Township will fill the VSO position, he begins Monday, Oct. 31.
Judnic addressed a crowd of nearly 50 people at the board meeting, fielding questions from veterans and their families.
"I hope I can live up to the job and do half as well as the last service officer did," he said.
While he was quickly shown support, others in attendance also there to stand behind their previous veteran's service officer, Shellie Shaw.
"She was railroaded, and I think there's a couple of the county board members that was actually in charge of all of it," said John Polzin the Wisconsin American Legion Vice Commander.
Several signs held up, called for the removal of committee members, including Chairman Lester Lewis.
"He's always said he's for the veterans, and he is not," said Polzin.
"Lester is a bully," said Don Hoefferle, another veteran in attendance. "People are afraid to do their jobs the way they should because if he [Lester] doesn't like it; He goes after them. That is what happened with Shellie Shaw, he bullied her until she ended up quitting."
News 9 did ask Lewis about these allegations and if he had any comment on those calls for his removal.
"There were some feelings that were created, there were situations before I was ever appointed," said Chairman Lester Lewis. "I think there was a lot of miscommunications or misunderstanding of what was trying to be said. I don't think I need to make an argument, people that know me, know me...and I'm fine with it."
Meanwhile, Judnic who was chosen out of a pool of six candidates for the position, acknowledging that he's aware of the feelings surrounding Shaw's departure.
"She has done a fantastic job," said Judnic. "I have a tremendously steep learning curve, and a big challenge to try to potentially, possibly even fill those shoes. "I feel for what the veterans are saying, I hear them," he said. "They've been here and know a lot more than I do... I've paid attention to that, and I'll keep listening, but as far as concerns about the board leadership? I have none," said Judnic.
Moving forward Judnic hopes his service in the Airforce Reserve will help him relate to the veterans he now serves.
"I think being a part of the veteran community, you care, and I care...and anyone who interviews for this job cares very deeply," said Judnic. "I just hope that I can be the one who can try to keep things going, keep the continuity of the great service that these have experienced in the future."
The committee did go into closed session in part, according to their board meeting agenda 'to discuss with legal counsel and receive recommendations as a result of an investigation.'
News 9 did ask Chairman Lester Lewis about the closed session, but Lewis did not elaborate.