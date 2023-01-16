Dallas Zoo monkey enclosure fencing cut on same day as tampering that allowed leopard to escape, police say

Weather Alert

...FREEZING RAIN TO CREATE HAZARDOUS TRAVEL THROUGH LATE THIS MORNING... .A weather system will spread freezing rain and a little snow across the advisory through late this morning. Sub-freezing surface and road temperatures will allow precipitation to freeze on contact and create slippery and icy roads. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... * WHAT...Light freezing rain. Additional ice accumulations up to 0.05 of an inch. * WHERE...Marathon County. * WHEN...Until Noon CST today. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the Monday morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. If you are going outside, watch your first few steps taken on stairs, sidewalks, and driveways. These surfaces could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. &&