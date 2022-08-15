Pet store ordinance discussion stirs controversy in Weston

WESTON, Wis. (WAOW) -- Controversy Monday night over a proposed animal ordinance to keep certain pets out of pet stores.
Season Schmitz was among others asking the village of Weston to adopt or amend an ordinance to prohibit the sale of dogs, cats, and rabbits in retail pet stores, in an effort to curb the market for breeders who ignore ethical standards.
Furthermore, people expressing their opposition over pet store Halo Puppies, The Family Patch Inc. off Schofield Avenue.
"I'm not here to demand a pet store or any business to shut down," said Season Schmitz. "I'm here to strongly suggest a humane pet store ordinance be passed to ensure dogs and cats not be purchased at a store."
"Pet stores receive their animals from large breeding facilities, they like using the word 'commercial breeder', it sounds better than a puppy mill," said Schmitz. "Puppy mills are not illegal, however, when a puppy store doesn't list where the puppy was raised and does not give the breeder's information such as the state license number publicly, it raises questions."
The ordinance discussion lasting more than an hour with many people on both sides of the issue speaking out.
The pet store owner saying false information is spiraling out of control online.
"I've been raising dogs close to 20 years now and I've done it in a variety of different ways," said Colleen Halopka, one of the Owners of Halo Puppies. "There's been so many lies and untruths being spread about me, my breeding facility, my intentions about why I opened the pet store...all over social media that it makes me sick to my stomach."
"Anybody can get a copy of my inspection report, I don't have violations because I am a good ethical breeder, said Halopka. "My dogs don't live in cages. So if you want to keep puppy mill dogs out of Weston? I'm 100 percent in agreement with you on that. These are not puppy mill dogs."
But a woman who claimed to be Halopka's step-daughter contradicted her statement via zoom public comment.
"I have lived with them until they quit seeing me when I was 8-years-old," claimed Brooke. "These comments from all these people is actually correct. They do not let them roam around...the dogs are in cages. There was dead puppies I found in the garbage can once, They are a regular backyard puppy mill and they are doing for the money."
Ultimately, no action was taken, the board said there's been too much hearsay.
There's no timeline for next steps.