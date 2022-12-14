Woman’s missing dog is found 1,625 miles away in Louisburg, Kansas

 Skip to main content
...WINTER STORM WILL BRING HEAVY SNOW, A WINTRY MIX, AND HAZARDOUS
TRAVEL THROUGH THURSDAY...

.A strong low pressure system will move across the Great Lakes,
spreading a wintry mix of snow, freezing rain and sleet across the
region today. The mixed precipitation will turn to all snow over
much of northern Wisconsin this afternoon and evening, with periods
of heavy snow expected tonight. East winds will also gust to 25 to
40 mph, which could combine with heavy snow accumulations to cause
tree and power line damage. Sporadic power outages will be possible.
Travel could become hazardous due to the snow and ice. Some
uncertainty remains on exact precipitation type and amounts as
temperatures will be near freezing.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 AM CST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, mixed precipitation.
Additional snow and sleet accumulations up to two inches and ice
accumulations between one tenth and two tenths of an inch. Winds
gusting as high as 40 mph. For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy
mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations between 7
and 11 inches and ice accumulations around a light glaze. Winds
gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Marathon County.

* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until Noon CST today. For
the Winter Storm Warning, from Noon today to 9 AM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...The strong winds and weight of snow on tree limbs may
down power lines and could cause sporadic power outages. Travel
could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the
morning and evening commutes, as well as the Thursday morning
commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heaviest snow is expected to occur
tonight.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for
the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.

&&

Weather Alert

...PERIODS OF WINTRY PRECIPITATION WILL LEAD TO SLIPPERY TRAVEL
CONDITIONS TODAY...

Periods of light rain will continue today. Air temperatures are
expected remain near or just above freezing. This may allow some
of the rain to freezing on elevated outdoor surfaces. Ground
temperatures will be a little colder, so untreated roads,
sidewalks, and parking lots will probably be icy. Use extra
caution when walking outdoors or driving today.

The precipitation is expected to become much heavier and change
to snow this evening. Travel conditions tonight could become very
difficult. Be sure to plan on a much slower than normal commute to
school or work on Thursday morning.

Woman’s missing dog is found 1,625 miles away in Louisburg, Kansas

  • 0
Woman’s missing dog is found 1,625 miles away in Louisburg, Kansas

A woman's missing dog is found 1,625 miles away in Louisburg, Kansas.

 KCTV

Click here for updates on this story

    LOUISBURG, Kansas (KCTV) -- A woman across the country lost her beloved dog and, after months of searching, she thought she’d never see him again. Now, he might be home just in time for Christmas!

Heather Reichart finds strays in her Kansas pasture all the time. But something told her this one was different.

“I went out to the pasture to see what our dog was barking at and found him,” Reichart recalled.

“Ultimately kept him at the house overnight and brought him in yesterday morning,” she said. “The rest is history.”

Reichart brought the dog, who is named Zeppelin, to the Wildcat Vet Clinic in Louisburg. They were able to identify Zeppelin through his microchip.

“You just scan it and the number that comes up,” said Aaron Stohs, a veterinarian. “It’s pretty cool. You just type it in on the web.”

It turns out that Zeppelin’s home is 1,625 miles away in Sacramento, California!

“We were sitting here this morning, talking about, ‘We wish he could tell us the story about where he’s been,” Stohs said.

His owner, Sandra O’Neil, got to see Zeppelin on FaceTime. It was the first time she’d seen him since he went missing 14 months ago.

She said hope was never fully lost. The day before he was found, she sent up a prayer for his return.

“I drove by the last place I saw him and said a little prayer,” she recalled. “I said, ‘I hope you make it home someday.’ The very next day, I got a call. They found him.”

Now comes the long trek home. Complete strangers are already jumping on board to be part of this journey, driving Zeppelin from Kansas to California.

“I know you don’t know us. You don’t know the dog. But I just appreciate you so much, for everything anybody has done to promote him to coming home. It’s just a blessing. Merry Christmas to all of you!” O’Neil said.

A request has been put in for Pilot for Paws to fly him home even sooner. That option would be completely free.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

