Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...VERY WINDY WITH BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW TODAY AND TONIGHT...

.Low pressure will continue to intensify over southern Ontario today
and tonight. Bands of light snow wrapping around the western flank
of the storm will affect mainly eastern Wisconsin from time to time,
and Lake-effect snow will increase in the Lake Superior snowbelt of
northern Wisconsin. But the main impact of the storm will be
widespread blowing and drifting snow cause by strong northwest
winds. The wind will drive wind chills to 15 below to 40 below zero.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Blowing and drifting snow and low wind chills. Additional
snow accumulations up to an inch or so possible. Winds gusting as
high as 45 mph. Wind chills 25 below to 40 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of central, north central, and northeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult at times, especially in
open areas. The combination of wind and cold could result in
exposed skin suffering frostbite in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If possible, consider postponing travel until conditions improve. If
you must travel during this period, drive with extreme caution.
Consider taking a winter storm kit along with you, including such
items as tire chains, booster cables, flashlight, shovel, blankets
and extra clothing. Also take water, a first aid kit, and anything
else that would help you survive in case you become stranded. Be
sure your vehicle has sufficient fuel before crossing open areas.

&&

Zeppelin the dog vanished 14 months ago from Sacramento and ended up in Kansas. He just got reunited with his owner

  0
A Sacramento dog that vanished more than a year ago and ended up more than 1,600 miles away in Kansas is back home. Zeppelin the dog was recently found after having disappeared 14 months ago.

 KCRA

Click here for updates on this story

    SACRAMENTO, California (KCRA) -- A Sacramento dog that vanished more than a year ago and ended up more than 1,600 miles away in Kansas is back home.

Zeppelin the dog was recently found after having disappeared 14 months ago.

After Heather Reichart found him barking in her pasture, she took him to a vet in Louisburg, where a microchip scan revealed he belonged to an owner in Sacramento, KCTV first reported.

The dog’s owner, Sandra O’Neil, had never given up hope since the pooch went missing.

"I always thought if he got away and someone checked his chip maybe he would come back to us," she told KCRA 3 on Wednesday. "I hadn’t given up completely."

She had driven to the spot where she last saw him and said a prayer. The next day she got the call that he had been found.

"I was just floored by how far he made it," she said.

O’Neil first got a virtual reunion with Zeppelin via FaceTime and now will have him back at home just in time for the holidays.

"This is an amazing gift. Our whole family is blessed to have him coming home," said O'Neill.

Zeppelin's long road trip home happened thanks to the efforts of another stranger. Mary Hastings, who is from Newberry Springs in Southern California.

"I didn’t tell anybody. I didn’t ask anybody. I just did it," Hastings said.

Hastings was visiting her sister in Ohio when her daughter in Kansas told her about Zeppelin who needed a ride home. She volunteered to drive the dog back to its owner. They arrived in Sacramento on Wednesday and met near the Sacramento Wier.

Hastings wanted to give the special gift during the Christmas season.

"Room at the inn. Be the one that can make a difference," she said. "Be the one that can change something and that’s what I was feeling."

The reunion took place in the same area where O'Neill first found Zeppelin in January 2020. She believes someone dumped him there.

O'Neill calls Hastings a "Christmas Angel" and said she is excited to have Zeppelin home for the holidays.

"I don't know what he’s been through so he’s going to get lots of love," she said.

