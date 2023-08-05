Trump calls Mike Pence ‘delusional’ in sharpest attack yet on his former vice president

Weather Alert

...ISOLATED THUNDERSTORMS ARE EXPECTED THIS AFTERNOON ACROSS NORTH-CENTRAL AND FAR NORTHEAST WISCONSIN... AT 415 PM, doppler radar indicated scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms along a line from near Eagle River to Lake Tomahawk, then southwest to 9 miles northwest of Merrill. The showers and storms were moving southeast around 15 mph. Locations that will see showers and storms include: Eagle River, Sugar Camp, Tomahawk, Irma, Merrill and Pine River. Some of the stronger storms will be capable of producing wind gusts to around 40 mph, brief heavy rain, small hail and frequent lightning strikes. Boaters and campers should seek safe shelter if a storm approaches your area. A weather spotter reported pea size hail, and the wind gusted to 36 mph at 355 PM at the Eagle River Union Airport.