...ISOLATED THUNDERSTORMS ARE EXPECTED THIS AFTERNOON ACROSS
NORTH-CENTRAL AND FAR NORTHEAST WISCONSIN...

AT 415 PM, doppler radar indicated scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms along a line from near Eagle River to Lake Tomahawk,
then southwest to 9 miles northwest of Merrill. The showers and
storms were moving southeast around 15 mph.

Locations that will see showers and storms include: Eagle River,
Sugar Camp, Tomahawk, Irma, Merrill and Pine River. Some of the
stronger storms will be capable of producing wind gusts to around
40 mph, brief heavy rain, small hail and frequent lightning
strikes. Boaters and campers should seek safe shelter if a storm
approaches your area.

A weather spotter reported pea size hail, and the wind gusted to
36 mph at 355 PM at the Eagle River Union Airport.

Trump calls Mike Pence ‘delusional’ in sharpest attack yet on his former vice president

  • Updated
  • 0
Former President Donald Trump, left, and former Vice President Mike Pence. Former President Donald Trump on Saturday lashed out at Mike Pence, his former vice president and GOP presidential primary opponent, calling him “delusional” and “not a very good person.”

 Reuters/AP

(CNN) — Former President Donald Trump on Saturday lashed out at Mike Pence, his former vice president and GOP presidential primary opponent, calling him “delusional” and “not a very good person.”

“WOW, it’s finally happened! Liddle’ Mike Pence, a man who was about to be ousted as Governor Indiana until I came along and made him V.P., has gone to the Dark Side,” Trump said in a Truth Social post.

“I never told a newly emboldened (not based on his 2% poll numbers!) Pence to put me above the Constitution, or that Mike was ‘too honest,’” Trump added. “He’s delusional, and now he wants to show he’s a tough guy.”

The comments mark Trump’s sharpest attack yet against Pence, who has rebuked Trump on the campaign trail for his role in the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol.

According to Trump’s third indictment filed earlier this week, Trump told Pence in one conversation on January 1, 2021, that he was “too honest” when the vice president said he lacked the authority to change the results of the 2020 election. The then-vice president broke with Trump on the day of the US Capitol riot and certified the results.

Pence has said several times, including during his campaign launch, that Trump “demanded” he “choose between him and the Constitution.” In response to Trump’s indictments, Pence has maintained the former president is not above the law.

However, Pence hasn’t ruled out pardoning the former president and he told CNN late last month that while Trump’s actions on January 6 were reckless, he’s not yet convinced that they were criminal.

Since his third indictment, Trump – the front-runner for the GOP presidential nomination – has ramped up his attacks on Pence, who testified in April to the federal grand jury in the election probe.

Trump falsely claimed in a Truth Social post earlier this week that “The V.P. had power that Mike didn’t understand.” Such claims have been depicted in the indictment as central to his attempt to obstruct the certification of 2020 election results.

