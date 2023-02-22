TV station identifies slain reporter among the 3 killed in a Florida shooting spree

Weather Alert

...SNOW ACROSS NORTHERN WISCONSIN WILL CONTINUE INTO THE AFTERNOON WHILE SNOW TAPERS OFF ACROSS CENTRAL AND EAST-CENTRAL WISCONSIN... Periods of snow, possibly still briefly moderate to heavy at times, will across northern and far northeast Wisconsin into this afternoon. The steadier precipitation should transition to scattered snow showers during the afternoon. The snow showers should diminish to flurries during the late afternoon and early evening hours. Periods of light snow and some patchy freezing drizzle across central east-central Wisconsin will continue into the afternoon. But the overall trend should be for precipitation in these areas to diminish. Travel conditions are likely to remain poor across northern Wisconsin where the significant snow is still falling. Conditions across central and east-central Wisconsin should slowly improve as highway crews plow and treat the roads. But given the amount of snow that fell during the past 36 hours, it is a good idea to allow for extra time if you will be driving today.