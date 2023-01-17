A bit cooler trend with some snow chances

Damp and mild weather continues for today then the trend will be cooler for the rest of the week but it will still remain above normal. The highest chance of significant snow will be on Thursday.
Today: Cloudy with patchy light snow and drizzle. Some light accumulation possible, mainly in the Northwoods.
High: 36 Wind: NW 10-15
Tonight: Mostly cloudy.
Low: 27 Wind: NW 5-10
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and quiet.
High: 32 Wind: North to NE 5-10
The same storm system that brought the rain and freezing rain to our area yesterday will once again produce some drizzle and light snow showers today. The highest chance of some accumulation will be in the northern half of the area (Wausau on north) where up to an inch is possible. Because temperatures remain near the freezing mark and icy spots remain in the Northwoods, a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect through 11 a.m. for Iron, Ashland, Vilas, Oneida, Price, Forest, and Florence counties. Otherwise, we can expect cloudy skies and temperatures to remain steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds will turn to the northwest at 10 to 15 mph.
On Wednesday the weather should be quiet and slightly cooler with highs in the upper 20s to low 30s. Skies will remain mostly cloudy.
The next chance of significant snow will develop Wednesday night into Thursday as a stronger low pressure system arrives from the southwest. As of now, it looks like 4 to 7 inches is possible in the heaviest band of snow which will likely be around Marathon county and locations to the south and east. The heaviest snow will fall early Thursday morning, then it will be lighter later in the day. High temps will be in the 25 to 30 range. Because of the snow potential, a WINTER STORM WATCH has been issued for Wednesday night and Thursday for Taylor, Clark, Jackson, Juneau, and Adams counties.
A drier and cooler spell of weather will then develop for Friday through Monday. The days will be cooler but still above normal for this time of year. Highs will be in the 25 to 30 range on Friday and in the mid 20s on Saturday. The mercury will rise back up to around 30 for Sunday and Monday. Each day will have more clouds than sun.
Have a nice Tuesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 17-January-2022
On this date in weather history: 1972 - A single storm unloaded 77.5 inches of snow at Summit, MT, to establish a state record. (The Weather Channel)