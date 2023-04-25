A bit milder trend for mid-week

Cool weather continues for today, then it looks fairly decent for the mid-week time frame. Watch out for a bit of rain and cooler temps once again over the weekend.
Today: Variable clouds and cool again. An isolated rain or snow shower possible.
High: 47 Wind: NE 5-10, becoming North
Tonight: Scattered clouds and frosty.
Low: 27 Wind: Light NE
Wednesday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and a little milder.
High: 53 Wind: Becoming SW 5-10
Put on your Spring jacket once again for today as conditions will remain well below normal for this time of year. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40s, like yesterday. The one difference today is that we should have a bit more sun at times and there will be less shower activity. Still, an isolated rain or snow shower cannot be ruled out. Winds will be fairly light out of the northeast at 5 to 10 mph, shifting to the north.
Tomorrow will be a little milder with scattered clouds and highs in the low to mid 50s. The clouds will increase tomorrow night as a trough of low pressure moves in from the west. This weather system will bring a chance of rain Thursday morning, then it should dry up for the afternoon. We could see a bit of sun here-and-there Thursday afternoon and highs should reach the upper 50s, which is more normal for this time of year. The warmest day of the week could be Friday with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. There will be more clouds than sun but most of the day will be dry.
A strong cold front will move in from the north Friday night and this will merge with a low pressure system coming in from the Plains states to bring cooler and wetter weather to our area from Saturday through early next week. The one good thing is that it is looking less like an all-day rain on Saturday. Instead, it should be more off-and-on shower activity. Still, it will be mostly cloudy, breezy, and cooler. Highs on Saturday will only reach the upper 40s to low 50s.
It will be even cooler on Sunday and Monday with highs in the 40s. In addition, we will see partly or mostly cloudy skies, blustery winds, and some scattered light rain and snow showers on each day.
Have a nice Tuesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 25-April-2023
On this date in weather history: 1984 - A late season snowstorm struck the Northern Rockies and the Northern Plains. The storm produced some unusually high snowfall totals. The town of Lead, located in the Black Hills of western South Dakota, was buried under 67 inches of snow. Red Lodge, located in the mountains of southern Montana, reported 72 inches of snow. Up to 60 inches blanketed the mountains of northern Wyoming. It was rated the worst late season storm of record for much of the affected area. (25th-28th) (Storm Data) (The Weather Channel)