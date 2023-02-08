A chance of snow tomorrow for parts of the area

A hint of Spring will be in the air for today but wintry weather cold return again for tomorrow. Overall, more mild days are on tap than cool days through the middle of next week.
Today: Partly or mostly sunny and nice.
High: 42 Wind: SW around 10
Tonight: Increasing clouds.
Low: 28 Wind: Becoming NE around 5
Thursday: Mostly cloudy and breezy with snow possible, mainly south and east of Marathon county where a few inches could accumulate.
High: 35 Wind: North 15-25
You will want to be outside for at least a little while for today because it will be in the 40s for the first time since late December. A few spots in the Northwoods might only reach the upper 30s, but many areas should have highs in the low 40s. Skies should be partly or mostly sunny and winds will be out of the southwest around 10 mph.
The skies will cloud up for tonight as a large storm system moves up from the south. This storm will track mainly through southeastern Wisconsin on Thursday. It will be close enough to bring snow to parts of the area. There is a chance that central Wisconsin, including the Wausau area, could see an inch or two, but the highest chance of some heavy wet snow of a few inches will be south and east of Portage county. A WINTER STORM WATCH has been posted for Jackson, Juneau, and Adams counties.
The storm will move quickly eastward later Thursday leaving us with a few light snow showers or flurries Thursday night into early Friday morning. Otherwise, we should have decreasing clouds on Friday with cooler temps. After highs in the 30s on Thursday, the mercury will linger in the 20s on Friday.
The weekend is still looking good with highs in the low to mid 30s on Saturday and in the mid to upper 30s on Sunday. Saturday will likely have more sunshine, but Sunday will be decent as well with a few breaks in the clouds. Mild weather will continue early next week with the next chance of rain or snow developing Tuesday night into Wednesday.
Have a nice Wednesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 8-February-2023
On this date in weather history: 1835 - A severe cold wave gripped the southeastern U.S. The mercury dipped to 8 above at Jacksonville FL, and to zero at Savannah GA. Orange trees were killed to the roots. (David Ludlum)