A cold and snowy start to the work week

It will feel a lot like Winter to begin the week but some nice Fall weather will eventually develop. This upcoming weekend might be nice for some outdoor activities once again.
Today: Mostly cloudy, windy, and cold. Scattered flurries, with heavier lake effect snow far north.
High: 37 Wind: NW to N 15-30
Tonight: Flurries tapering off in the evening. Partly or mostly cloudy and cold.
Low: 27 Wind: North-Northwest 15-25
Tuesday: Partly or mostly cloudy blustery and cold again.
High: 41 Wind: North-Northwest 15-30
For today, the main concern is lake effect snow that will could accumulate a few inches for locations north of Highway 70. A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect for Iron and Vilas counties through 7 p.m. this evening. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for Ashland, Oneida, and Forest counties through 7 p.m. this evening. 5 or 6 inches could accumulate in northern Vilas and Iron counties. 1 to 2 inches is possible south of Highway 70. Elsewhere there will be mostly cloudy skies, some scattered flurries and light snow showers, windy, and cold conditions. Highs will only be in the 30s and winds will be out of the north-northwest at 15 to 30 mph.
Conditions will remain windy and cold for tomorrow, but there will be less snow and a few breaks of sun at times. Highs on Tuesday should be in the upper 30s to around 40.
The improving trend will continue for the rest of the week and into the weekend. We will have a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the low to mid 40s on Wednesday, the upper 40s to low 50s Thursday, the low 60s on Friday, the low to mid 60s on Saturday, and the mid to upper 60s on Sunday. The next chance of rain will be Sunday night into Monday of next week.
Have a good Monday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 17-October-2022
On this date in weather history: 1910 - A hurricane made a loop off the southwest coast of Florida. Winds above 100 mph were reported at Fort Myers FL, and the barometric pressure at Sand Key reached 28.40 inches. (David Ludlum)