A cold weather pattern through the weekend

Warmer Fall clothing will be required over the next few days Temperatures might not return to normal until late next week. It will be cold enough for a few flakes of snow at times.
Today: Breezy and chilly with mostly cloudy skies and a few scattered light rain and snow showers.
High: 46 Wind: NW 10-20
Tonight: A few sprinkles or flurries early, otherwise variable clouds and cold.
Low: 31 Wind: West around 5 to SW
Friday: Mostly cloudy with a few light snow showers.
High: 44 Wind: SW 10-15
Today is one of the days when a few flakes of snow could mix in with any spotty rain showers moving through the area. We will have mostly cloudy skies and highs only in the low to mid 40s. The northwest wind of 10 to 20 mph will add a little chill to the air as well. Similar conditions will be in the area for Friday with temperatures a couple of degrees colder. The chance of snow will be a little higher on Friday with a dusting or half inch possible. It will be the type of snow that could cover the grass for a little bit before melting again rather quickly. Skies will be mostly cloudy again with highs in the low 40s.
We could see a few more breaks of sun on Saturday and it will be slightly warmer with highs in the upper 40s. It will still be kind-of chilly and a few sprinkles could drift through at times. Another cold front will move in from the north on Sunday and this will produce a chance of light rain or snow showers, especially in the Northwoods. Highs on Sunday will be in the mid to upper 40s.
After the cold front moves through, we are looking at the coldest day of the season so far on Monday. The mercury will only rise into the upper 30s to around 40. There might be a few flurries in the air and the wind will be a factor as well. It might feel a bit like Winter.
An improving trend will then develop for the middle of next week. The weather looks mainly dry with warming temperatures. Highs should be in the low to mid 40s on Tuesday and top out in the upper 40s to low 50s on Wednesday.
Have a good Thursday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 13-October-2022
On this date in weather history: 1988 - A total of forty-three cities in the eastern U.S. and the Upper Midwest reported record low temperatures for the date, including Elkins WV and Marquette MI where the mercury dipped to 18 degrees. (The National Weather Summary)