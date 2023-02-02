A cold wind developing

Colder weather is developing once again for today but it will not last too long. Mild conditions will return for the weekend and stick around for most of next week.
Today: Mostly cloudy with a few flurries early, then more sun, blustery and turning colder.
High: 15 (in the morning) Wind: Becoming NW 15-25
Tonight: Clearing and frigid
Low: -13 Wind: NW 10-20
Friday: Quite cold with sunny skies during the morning, then gradually increasing clouds.
High: 4 Wind: NW 5-10 to SW
The most tolerable conditions today will be during the morning when temps are in the teens and the skies are mostly cloudy. There might be a few flakes of snow as well. By midday and into the afternoon more sun will develop but there will also be a gusty northwest wind of 15 to 25 mph along with falling temperatures. Readings could be down close to zero by early evening. The temperatures will continue to drop tonight and the wind chill could get as low as -30. Because of the bitter cold wind, a WIND CHILL ADVISORY has been issued for the entire viewing area from this evening through Friday morning. By tomorrow morning low temps will be in the -10 to -20 range. Friday will start out sunny, then we will see increasing clouds in the afternoon with highs just a little above zero. Bundle up.
The clouds moving in later Friday are with a warm front. This front will produce a small chance of light snow in the Northwoods Friday night and it will warm things up quite a bit for the weekend. Highs on Saturday will reach the upper 20s. On Sunday the mercury will top out around 30. There will be more clouds than sun over the weekend and there is a slight chance of flurries or light snow showers on Sunday.
The milder weather will continue next week with highs in the 30s on most days. It will also be fairly cloudy next week with the highest chance of precipitation coming Monday night, when there could be some accumulating snow mixing with some sleet or rain.
Have a nice Thursday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 2-February-2023
On this date in weather history: 1952 - The only tropical storm of record to hit the U.S. in February moved out of the Gulf of Mexico and across southern Florida. It produced 60 mph winds, and two to four inches of rain. (2nd-3rd) (The Weather Channel)