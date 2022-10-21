A continued warm-up into the weekend

Indian Summer weather is moving into the area. Other than the wind, it will be quite nice through the weekend. Cooler and potentially wet weather will return next week.
Today: Sunny to partly cloudy, a bit breezy, and warmer.
High: 64 Wind: SW 10-18, becoming West
Tonight: Mainly clear and quiet
Low: 39 Wind: Light and variable
Saturday: Plenty of sunshine, breezy, and warmer yet.
High: 69 Wind: South-Southeast 10-20
For this Friday we will see sunny to partly cloudy skies and a bit breezy conditions. Winds will be out of the southwest during the morning at 10 to 18 mph, then shift to the west in the afternoon. It will be about 5 to 10 degrees warmer than yesterday with highs in the 60s. Saturday and Sunday will be warmer yet with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. It will be great weather for getting outside and enjoying some Autumn activities. The only slight drawback to the weather is that it will be breezy on Saturday and a bit windy on Sunday. In addition, the clouds will increase a bit more on Sunday afternoon.
A cold front will slide into our area from the west on Sunday night. This will bring a good chance of periodic rain and a few thundershowers. Some of this wet weather will likely linger into Monday. The cold front could even slow down enough to linger over the eastern or southeastern parts of the area (south and east of Marathon county) on Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. Therefore, there is at least a small chance of rain for those areas through mid-week.
In addition to more clouds and small rain chances early next week, the temperatures will cool down. It will still be quite mild on Monday with highs in the 60s, then the temperature will only top out in the low to mid 50s on Tuesday, and cool off into the upper 40s to around 50 on Wednesday.
Have a good Friday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 21-October-2022
On this date in weather history: 1989 - Unseasonably cold weather continued to grip the south central and southeastern U.S. Twenty cities reported record low temperatures for the date, including Calico AR with a reading of 26 degrees, and Daytona Beach FL with a low of 41 degrees. Snow squalls in the Great Lakes Region finally came to an end, but not before leaving Marquette MI buried under 12.7 inches of snow, a record 24 hour total for October. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)