A cooler trend but still decent weather for late October

Much cooler weather is moving into our area for today and it will stick around for a while. Even though it will be cooler, the weather will be mainly dry and not too bad for this time of year.
Today: A bit of sun at times during the morning, then mostly cloudy during the afternoon with a chance of light rain well southeast of Marathon county.
High: 52 Wind: West 5-15, becoming NW
Tonight: A chance of rain in the southeast during the evening, otherwise mostly cloudy.
Low: 38 Wind: NW 10-15
Wednesday: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny and seasonal.
High: 52 Wind: NW 10-20
A few breaks of sun will likely develop during the morning today before the clouds thicken up once again for the afternoon. A low pressure system moving northward into the Great Lakes region will be close enough to Wisconsin to bring a chance of rain to the far southeastern parts of our area later this afternoon and into the evening hours. Locations such as Shawano, Waupaca, Wautoma, and Wisconsin Dells could get a little wet. High temps will only reach the low 50s for today as the wind shifts from the west to northwest at 5 to 15 mph.
The clouds will break up a little more tomorrow but it will remain on the cool side with highs in the low 50s. A warming trend will develop later this week with highs in the low to mid 50s on Thursday, in the mid to upper 50s on Friday, and upper 50s on Saturday. The clouds will increase a bit on Thursday, then more sun should develop on Friday, and Saturday should end up fairly bright as well.
We will see a mix of sun and clouds on Sunday and Monday with highs remaining in the 50s. Conditions might turn a little warmer on Tuesday with highs around 60, before a chance of rain and cooler weather develops for the middle of next week.
Have a good Tuesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 25-October-2022
On this date in weather history: 1989 - Low pressure over Nevada produced high winds in the southwestern U.S., and spread heavy snow into Utah. Winds gusted to 63 mph at the Mojave Airport in southern California. Snowfall totals in Utah ranged up to 12 inches at Snowbird, with 11 inches at Alta. "Indian Summer" type weather continued in the central and eastern U.S. Twenty cities in the north central U.S. reported record high temperatures for the date. Highs of 77 degrees at Alpena MI and 81 degrees at Saint Cloud MN were the warmest of record for so late in the season. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)