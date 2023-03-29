A couple chances of snow in the forecast

It will feel like winter once again for today with chilly temperatures. Wintry precipitation could also be in the area at times late this week.
Today: Mostly sunny, breezy, and chilly.
High: 30 Wind: NW 10-20
Tonight: Mainly clear and cold.
Low: 10 Wind: West around 5
Thursday: Increasing clouds with light snow likely in the afternoon, changing to rain in the evening. An inch or two accumulation possible.
High: 41 Wind: South to SE 10-15
We will see a lot of sunshine for today but it will not feel too much like Spring. High temperatures will be in the 20s in the Northwoods with low 30s farther south. The wind will also add a chill to the air, blowing out of the northwest at 10 to 20 mph.
A large low pressure system will move toward our area tomorrow. It will send a warm front out ahead and this will increase the clouds. Eventually, some snow will develop in the afternoon and this will change over to sleet and rain in the evening. The snow tomorrow afternoon might accumulate an inch or two before it changes over to rain. Highs on Thursday will reach the low 40s.
On Friday the low pressure system will be moving across Wisconsin. It will bring mainly rain, but there might be some sleet and snow mixing with the rain in the far north (north of Highway 70). Highs will rain from the upper 30s in the far north to the 50s in the far south. Some minor flooding could occur with the rain and there might even be a few thunderstorms in the southern half of the area.
Temperatures will cool down Friday night and this will change the rain back over to snow. The snow will linger into early Saturday morning. During this time frame, a few inches of snow could accumulate. Right now, it looks like the highest chance of 4 to 8 inches will be in the northern half of the area, from Wausau on north.
It will also be quite windy Friday night into Saturday morning. By Saturday afternoon we should have some sun with highs in the 30s.
Milder weather will develop once again for Sunday and Monday with highs in the upper 40s to around 50. There is a small chance of rain or snow showers on Sunday as well as a warm front moves through the area.
Have a nice Wednesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 29-March-2023
On this date in weather history: 1945 - Providence, RI, hit 90 degrees to establish a March record for the New England area. (The Weather Channel)