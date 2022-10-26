A dry and gradually warming weather trend on the way

A bit on the cool side once again for today but warmer weather is on the way. Dry and pleasant conditions will develop into the weekend.
Today: Some clouds early, then mostly sunny, cool, and a bit breezy
High: 49 Wind: NW 10-20
Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy and frosty.
Low: 31 Wind: Calm
Thursday:Variable clouds and a touch warmer.
High: 55 Wind: South-Southeast 5-15
You will notice some clouds in the sky early today but by late morning and into the afternoon there should be plenty of sun. The sun will make it feel a bit nicer than yesterday, but it will still be a bit cool and breezy. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s to around 50. Winds will be out of the northwest at 10 to 20 mph. You will still need your Fall coat on for today.
A few more clouds will be passing through the sky tomorrow but it will still be decent weather with high temps in the low to mid 50s. From midday Friday and through the weekend, the weather should be even better. We should see plenty of sun on Friday afternoon and again on Saturday. The mercury will reach the mid to upper 50s on Friday and the upper 50s to around 60 on Saturday.
A mix of sun and clouds will be in the sky for Sunday and Monday and high temps will be just a degree or two cooler, but still well above normal for this time of year. It should be good weather for whatever Halloween festivities you have planned.
Even warmer weather is likely for Tuesday with a breezy south wind and a good amount of sunshine. High temps should top out in the low 60s. Mild weather will likely persist into Wednesday before a storm system brings a chance of rain and cooler weather later next week.
Have a good Wednesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 26-October-2022
On this date in weather history: 1989 - Unseasonably warm weather continued in the north central U.S. Afternoon highs of 78 degrees at Alpena MI, 75 degrees at Duluth MN, 79 degrees at Fargo ND, 77 degrees at International Falls MN, 76 degrees at Marquette MI, 75 degrees at Sault Ste Marie MI, and 80 degrees at Saint Cloud MN, were all the warmest of record for so late in the season. Morning lows of 63 degrees at Concordia KS and Omaha NE were the warmest of record for the date. (The National Weather Summary)