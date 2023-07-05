A few light showers today, then more dry weather

Some additional showers are possible today but not much heavy rain is in the forecast. For the areas that are too dry, at least it will be a cooler trend for a few days, which is better than hot weather.
Today: Mostly cloudy and cooler with a few scattered showers, diminishing during the afternoon.
High: 77 Wind: Becoming NW 10-15
Tonight: A few showers possible southeast of Marathon county early, then clearing skies.
Low: 55 Wind: North around 10
Thursday: Mostly sunny and pleasant.
High: 75 Wind: NW 10-15
The cold front that brought a few thunderstorms to parts of the area yesterday and last night will still produce a few scattered showers today. The rain will be fairly light and will gradually taper off during the afternoon. High temps will be in the mid to upper 70s under mostly cloudy skies. The wind will turn to the northwest at 10 to 15 mph.
The north wind will continue to provide cooler air to our area over the next couple of days. Both Thursday and Friday will be pleasant with a good amount of sunshine. Highs will be in the mid 70s on Thursday and then in the upper 70s to around 80 on Friday.
Fairly seasonal weather will continue over the weekend and early next week. The mercury should climb up to around 80 on Saturday, then top out in the 80 to 85 range for Sunday and Monday, before falling down to around 80 for Tuesday.
As far as rain chances go, it looks like the odds are low. A slight chance of spotty showers and storms will develop on Saturday, mainly in the Northwoods. A cold front moving in from the north will generate a 30 percent chance of showers and storms later Monday. A slight chance of scattered showers will again be in the area on Tuesday.
Have a pleasant Wednesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 5-July-2023
On this date in weather history:
1937 - Midale and Yellow Grass in Saskatchewan hit 113 degrees to establish an all-time record high for Canada. (The Weather Channel)