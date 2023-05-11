A few more clouds but still nice through Saturday

A fairly dry weather pattern is ahead but there are a couple of small chances of rain. In addition, temperatures will be pleasant.
Today: Variable clouds and warm again with a slight chance of showers west and northwest of Marathon county.
High: 77 Wind: South around 10
Tonight: Partly cloudy and mild.
Low: 56 Wind: SE to East around 5
Friday: Increasing clouds with a 30% chance of showers or isolated storms late.
High: 75 Wind: East around 10
Today is one of the days with a small chance of showers. If something develops, it looks like it will be west and northwest of Marathon County. Otherwise, we should see hazy sun at times and temperatures about as warm as yesterday. Highs will be in the 70s for most locations but some low 80s are possible farther south. Winds will be out of the south at around 10 mph.
The clouds will increase a bit more on Friday and Saturday but the weather will still be decent with mainly dry conditions and highs in the 70s for Friday and in the upper 60s to around 70 on Saturday. There is only a small chance a shower or two could drift into the area later Friday and again on Saturday.
The highest chance of rain in the next few days will be on Sunday. A low pressure system moving across the Midwest might track close enough to Wisconsin for some rain, clouds, and cooler temps. Right now, the odds of rain are about 60 percent. Even if there is no rain on Sunday, it will be a cooler day with highs in the low 60s.
Next week looks fairly seasonal with mainly dry weather once again. A couple of cold fronts will drop down from Canada and produce a slight chance of showers late Tuesday and again late Thursday, otherwise, there should be a good amount of sunshine. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s on Monday and Thursday, and in the upper 60s for Tuesday and Wednesday. The main concern from the weather next week will be the potential for patchy frost Wednesday morning.
Have a pleasant Thursday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 11-May-2023
On this date in weather history: 1970 - A very powerful tornado struck the city of Lubbock, TX, killing 26 persons, injuring more than 500 others, and causing 135 million dollars damage. It was the most destructive tornado of record up until that time, and came on the 17th anniversary of the twister which struck Waco TX killing 114 persons. A second tornado killed two others persons in Lubbock, and the two tornadoes damaged or destroyed nearly a quarter of the city. (David Ludlum) (The Weather Channel)