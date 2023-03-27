A little cooler than normal most of this week

The relatively cool weather will continue this week. The snow will continue to slowly melt. The next chance of significant precipitation will not arrive until late week.
Today: Sunny to partly cloudy.
High: 43 Wind: North to NW around 5
Tonight: Partly cloudy with a few flurries possible in the Northwoods.
Low: 23 Wind: NW around 5
Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy and a little cooler.
High: 39 Wind: West 10-15
We will be greeted with some sunshine early on today. A few more clouds will drift in for the afternoon and it will be just a little cooler than yesterday. High temps will be in the upper 30s in the Northwoods and low to mid 40s elsewhere. Winds will be light and out of the north-northwest. A few flurries could fly in the Northwoods tonight, otherwise, tomorrow will be quiet again with partly to mostly cloudy skies.
A cold front moving into the area from the north will bring a chance of snow showers Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. If the snow develops, then there could be an inch or so during this time frame. You could have a coating of snow to drive through during Wednesday morning's commute. By Wednesday afternoon, the sun will return but it will be breezy and chilly with highs in the 30s.
Later in the week, a large storm system will move into the Upper Midwest. This will bring the clouds back as well as a chance of precipitation. We could experience some heavier rain on Thursday evening into Friday. This rain could mix with sleet and snow at times, mainly in the far north (north of Highway 70). The rain could then change over to snow late Friday into Saturday morning in most of the area. Some substantial accumulation is not out of the question.
Temps will also stay fairly cool during this time period. Highs will reach the low 40s on Thursday and Friday and then linger in the 30s on Saturday. On Sunday the mercury should rise back up into the lower and middle 40s.
Have a nice Monday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 27-March-2023
On this date in weather history: 1987 - The second blizzard in less than a week hit eastern Colorado and western Kansas. Snowfall totals ranged up to 24 inches at San Isabel CO. Winds gusted to 50 mph at Goodland KS. The high winds piled snow into massive drifts, closing roads for days and killing thousands of cattle. Snow drifts thirty feet high were reported in northwest Kansas. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)