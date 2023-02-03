A long stretch of mild conditions after today

Put on an extra layer today. It will be cold, but not for too much longer. Over the weekend and throughout next week, temperatures will rise above normal.
Today: Quite cold with sunny skies during the morning, then increasing clouds.
High: 4 Wind: NW 10-15, becoming SW around 5
Tonight: Breezy and cloudy during the evening, then partly cloudy later.
Low: 2 Wind: South 10-20
Saturday: Some breaks of sun early, then mostly cloudy and milder.
High: 28 Wind: SW 10-15
A wind chill advisory is in effect through noon today for the entire area. Wind chills could drop down to -30 at times during the early morning. The wind will become lighter in the afternoon and temps will eventually rise into the single digits above zero. Enjoy the sunshine this morning because there will be more clouds developing through the afternoon. Winds will be out of the northwest at 10 to 15 mph this morning then shift to the southwest and become lighter this afternoon.
A warm front moving through the area this evening might produce a few light snow showers in the far north and it will start to warm things up. A south wind on Saturday will continue to warm temps up into the upper 20s. There will be more clouds than sun on Saturday, otherwise, it looks like a decent Winter day. Clouds will remain in the area on Sunday and a few flurries or light snow showers are possible as a weak cool front moves through. Highs on Sunday could reach the low 30s.
Next week will be mild with highs in the 30s each day. On Wednesday, a few spots might even have highs in the 40s. There will be more clouds than sun next week with two chances of precipitation. The first chance of a wintry mix will be Monday night. The second chance of rain and snow will be on Thursday. As of now, it doesn't look like heavy precipitation, but enough to cause a bit of trouble on the roadways.
Have a nice Friday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 3-February-2023
On this date in weather history:
1989 - A winter storm brought heavy snow and high winds to the western U.S. Up to three feet of snow blanketed the Sierra Nevada of California, and buried parts of northeastern Washington State under three feet of snow in five days. High winds across Washington State reached 75 mph, with gusts to 105 mph. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)