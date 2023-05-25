A lot of sunny weather ahead

Frost potential is about the only worry in the weather in the short term. Otherwise, dry, sunny, and increasingly warmer weather is on the way.
Today: Sunny
High: 69 Wind: SE around 10
Tonight: Clear with scattered frost likely.
Low: 37 Wind: Light & Variable
Friday: Sunny.
High: 74 Wind: South 5-10
The sun will return today and it should be pleasant. Highs temps will reach the upper 60s to around 70 and winds will be out of the southeast at around 10 mph. The threat of frost will develop once again tonight. With clear skies and light winds, frost is likely in the Northwoods. Frost will be more scattered around central Wisconsin but if you live in a traditional cold spot, you will need to protect your plants.
After a chilly Friday morning, the weather will be gorgeous through the holiday weekend. The next threat of rain will not arrive until Wednesday and Thursday of next week. Skies will be nearly cloud-free for Friday and Saturday. A few patchy clouds could develop for Sunday and Monday. Temperatures will increase each day. Conditions will be pleasant on Friday with highs in the low to mid 70s. On Saturday the mercury will reach the upper 70s. You can expect highs around 80 on Sunday. On Monday, it will definitely be feeling like Summer with highs in the low to mid 80s. Conditions will then remain quite warm with highs in the 80s from Tuesday through Thursday.
By the middle of next week, conditions will be quite dry and we could really use some rain, but the odds of widespread rain do not look too great at this time. Rain chances for Wednesday and Thursday are currently only around 20 percent.
Have a pleasant Thursday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 25-May-2023
On this date in weather history: 1955 - Two tornadoes struck the town of Blackwell, OK, within a few minutes time during the late evening. The tornadoes killed 18 persons and injured more than 500 others. Early the next morning a tornado virtually obliterated the small community of Udall KS killing 80 persons and injuring 270 persons. More than half the persons in the community were killed or injured by the tornado. (David Ludlum) (The Weather Channel)