A lot of sunshine is on the way

Nicer Fall weather is developing and it will stick around for a while. Make sure to make some outdoor plans to enjoy some Autumn activities.
Today: Sunny with lighter winds.
High: 57 Wind: North around 5
Tonight: Mainly clear with patchy frost possible.
Low: 36 Wind: Light SE
Thursday: Mostly sunny and a bit warmer.
High: 62 Wind: South 5-10
After the coldest morning of the Fall season thus far, it looks like today will turn out a lot nicer than in recent days. The sun will be out in full force and the wind will be lighter, out of the north at around 5 mph. High temperatures will rise into the 50s. Even though it will be about 10 degrees below normal for this time of year, the sun will make it feel a bit warmer.
The high pressure system that is over our area today will continue to influence our weather over the next few days, even as it slides off to the east. A few scattered clouds will move in from time-to-time from Thursday through early next week, but most of the time we should have more sun than clouds. There is only a very slim chance an isolated shower or two could pass through. One of those slim chances will be on Sunday. Otherwise, it might be the middle of next week before a stronger cold front arrives and produces a more significant chance of showers.
As far as the temperature trend goes, it will be trending warmer. After highs in the 50s today, the mercury should reach the low 60s on Thursday and then the mid 60s on Friday. Saturday could be the warmest day with highs climbing up to around 70. From Sunday through Tuesday high temps should be in the mid to upper 60s.
Have a good Wednesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 28-September-2022
On this date in weather history:
1893 - Albuquerque, NM, was soaked with 2.25 inches of rain, enough to establish a 24 hour record for that city. (The Weather Channel)