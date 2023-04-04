A lot of wind in the forecast through mid week

The wind will be the main story in the weather over the next couple of days but some wintry weather and thunderstorms will also make an appearance.
Today: Cloudy and becoming windy with rain developing around midday. Rain will mix with sleet and freezing rain in the Northwoods during the afternoon.
High: 40 Wind: East 20-30, gusting to 40
Tonight: Cloudy and windy with showers and a few thunderstorms. Rain could mix with freezing rain in the far north.
Low: 37 Wind: East 20-30, gusting to 40
Wednesday: A few spotty showers early, otherwise, partly or mostly cloudy and windy with temperatures falling in the afternoon. A few snow showers in the Northwoods late.
High: 51 (falling into the upper 30s late) Wind: Bec. SW 25-35, gusting to 45
Get ready for gloomy weather on this Tuesday. We will have cloudy skies and some rain developing around midday and into the afternoon. The wind will be picking up out of the east at 20 to 30 mph. By late afternoon, we could have winds gusting up to 40 mph. It will be cold enough that the rain will be mixed with sleet and freezing rain this afternoon in the Northwoods. High temps will be in the upper 30s to around 40 for most locations. In the far south, high temps will reach the mid to upper 40s.
This evening, some rain and a few thunderstorms will rumble through our area. A couple of the storms might produce some hail. A few strong wind gusts are possible in the southern part of the area. The rain could still be mixing with ice in the Northwoods through the evening.
Conditions will be mild Wednesday morning with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. The wind will then shift to the southwest and become quite strong. Winds could routinely gust up to 45 mph around midday and through the afternoon. This is a strong enough wind to blow loose items around outside and shake your vehicle a bit on the highway. A few showers will be around early in the day, then a few snow showers could develop in the Northwoods later in the afternoon. Temps will fall into the upper 30s late in the day. It will be windy and cold once again on Thursday with a few snowflakes in the far north. Highs on Thursday will be in the 30s.
The weather pattern will begin to change on Friday. The wind will die down and we should have a bit of sun with highs in the 40s. Warmer Spring weather will finally develop over the weekend with highs in the mid 50s on Saturday and the upper 50s to around 60 on Easter Sunday. The warm weather will continue next week with highs in the 50s and 60s. It will be warm, but there are a couple of small chances of precipitation. A bit of light rain or snow could develop Friday night into Saturday morning and a few showers or a rumble of thunder could develop later Sunday afternoon.
Have a nice Tuesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 4-April-2023
On this date in weather history: 1983 - Colorado was in the midst of a three day winter storm. Buckhorn Mountain, located west of Fort Collins, received 64 inches of snow. (Storm Data)