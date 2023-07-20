A Warmer trend after today

More cooler-than-normal weather is on the way for today and tomorrow. A warming trend will begin over the weekend and continue into next week.
Today: Mostly cloudy during the morning with a few sprinkles, then a few more breaks of sun through the afternoon. Breezy and cooler.
High: 75 Wind: NW 10-20
Tonight: Clear and cool.
Low: 54 Wind: Light NW
Friday: Sunny to partly cloudy with a slight chance of scattered showers later in the afternoon, mainly northwest of Marathon county.
High: 80 Wind: NW around 10
Today will be the 5th day in a row with high temps in the 70s for most of the area. It will be breezy and refreshing. No need for the air conditioner. It will also be mostly cloudy through about midday with an isolated shower or sprinkle possible. More breaks of sun will develop through the afternoon. Winds will be out of the northwest at 10 to 20 mph.
Tomorrow will be very nice with sunny to partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. There is only a slight chance a few showers could pop up later in the afternoon and those would mainly be northwest of Marathon county.
A little higher chance of showers and thunderstorms will develop Saturday afternoon into the evening hours. The activity will be hit-or-miss so not too much of the area will see substantial rain, just be aware there will be a few dark clouds in the sky that might affect your outdoor plans. Otherwise, it will be a little warmer on Saturday with highs in the low 80s.
Dry weather should develop for Sunday and Monday then some slight storm chances will be in play for Tuesday through Thursday of next week as things really warm up. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s Sunday, in the mid 80s Monday, then the upper 80s on Tuesday, before topping out in the low 90s on Wednesday and Thursday. It will also be more humid by the middle of next week.
Have a pleasant Thursday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 20-July-2023
On this date in weather history: 1930 - The temperature at Washington D.C. soared to an all-time record of 106 degrees. The next day Millsboro reached 110 degrees to set a record for the state of Delaware. July 1930 was one of the hottest and driest summers in the U.S., particularly in the Missouri Valley where severe drought conditions developed. Toward the end of the month state records were set for Kentucky with 114 degrees, and Mississippi with 115 degrees. (David Ludlum)