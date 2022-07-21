A warmer trend through Saturday

The temperature will be a little on the warm side through Saturday, but nothing out of the ordinary for Summer in Wisconsin. After a good chance of storms later Saturday, things should clear up nicely.
Today: Mostly sunny and a bit warmer. Still breezy.
High: 85 Wind: West-Northwest 10-20
Tonight: Patchy clouds with a brief shower or storm possible.
Low: 62 Wind: West around 5
Friday: Partly or mostly sunny, warm, and breezy. A slight chance of isolated storms in the afternoon.
High: 87 Wind: West-Southwest 10-20
Conditions will be a little warmer for today but the humidity will not be too bad and there will be a nice breeze, so overall, it will be a good Summer day. Skies will be mostly sunny and the wind will be out of the west-northwest at 10 to 20 mph. Highs temps will reach the low to mid 80s. Tomorrow will be a little warmer yet with partly or mostly sunny skies but still not too humid and the breezy conditions will continue. The temperature should rise into the middle and upper 80s. There is not much threat of rain through tomorrow, but an isolated shower or storm could pass through overnight and a storm or two could pop up on Friday afternoon.
The highest chance of rain in the outlook will occur later Saturday afternoon into the evening hours. A cold front moving through Northcentral Wisconsin will produce an 80 percent chance of storms and there might be a few stronger storms as well. It will be a humid day with increasing clouds and high temps in the mid to upper 80s.
After the front moves through, it looks like a few days of seasonal temps. You will notice a big difference from Saturday to Sunday. Sunday will have more sun developing, it will be less humid, and there will be a refreshing breeze out of the northwest. Monday could turn out to be a great Summer day with sunny to partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 70s.
The next chance of rain will come later Tuesday into Wednesday morning as another cold front moves in from the northwest. Prior to the front moving through, it will be a little humid on Tuesday with highs in the low 80s. After the front, highs temps will be in the comfortable range once again for the middle of next week.
Have a good Thursday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 21-July-2022
On this date in weather history:
1988 - While cool air invaded the central U.S., unseasonably hot weather continued over the western states. The temperature at Spring Valley, NV, soared from a morning low of 35 degrees to an afternoon high of 95 degrees. Fallon, NV, reported an all-time record high of 108 degrees, and Death Valley, CA, reported their sixth straight day of 120 degree heat. (The Weather Channel) (The National Weather Summary)