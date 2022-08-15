A warmer trend with a few rain chances continuing

A typical late Summer weather pattern will be in the area this week with temperatures a little above normal on most days. Rain chances should diminish for mid-week but will return again for the weekend.
The sun should finally break out a little more today. This will help boost temperature into the middle and upper 70s. Even though there will be some patchy sun, it might not stay dry all day. A few scattered showers or isolated storms could pop-up this afternoon into early evening, especially around Wausau or locations farther north. Winds will be out of the northeast and east around 5 mph
On Tuesday and Wednesday, a slight chance of showers will continue in far northwestern parts of the area (around Park Falls, Glidden, Catawba, and that general vicinity). Otherwise, we will see a mix of sun and clouds with a bit warmer temps. Highs on Tuesday will reach the upper 70s to around 80. On Wednesday the mercury will top out in the upper 70s to low 80s.
An upper level low pressure system will develop over the Great Lakes region of the country late Thursday and into the weekend. It will move rather slow, so we could have a couple of days in a row of scattered showers or a bit of thunder. The chance of rain will increase a little over the northwest half of the area late Thursday. Most of the area will have a bit of rain at times on Friday and Saturday. A few showers might even linger into Sunday. Along with the rain chance, skies will turn mostly cloudy. Enjoy the sun during the first half of the day on Thursday because we might not see it too much from Friday through Sunday.
High temperatures should be around 80 on Thursday, then cooler weather will develop on Friday and over the weekend. Highs on Friday will be in the mid to upper 70s. The mercury will top out in the low to mid 70s on Saturday and Sunday.
Have a good Monday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 15-August-2022
